Vodafone special Ramzan packs start at Rs 5 and offer unlimited data, calling

Vodafone has rolled out special Ramzan offers for its customers in UP West and Uttarakhand. The telecom major is offering unlimited local and STD calling as well as data. Vodafone has rolled out special Ramzan offers for its customers in UP West and Uttarakhand. The telecom major is offering unlimited local and STD calling as well as data.

Vodafone has rolled out special Ramzan offers for its customers in UP West and Uttarakhand. The telecom major is offering unlimited local and STD calling bundled with free data.

Vodafone 2G customers can avail Ramzan Special Pack by dialing *444*5#. They will get unlimited data benefits for Rs 5. 3G customers will need to dial *444*19# to activate the offer which gives them unlimited data for Rs 19. Unlimited local and STD calling pack for 2G customers is priced at Rs 253, which can be bundled with 1GB data per day for Rs 345. Further, Vodafone is offering long validity of local as well as STD calls at 30paise/ minute for 90 days.

“The holy month of Ramzan is a wonderful occasion for us at Vodafone to come up with an innovative offering that provides the finest value package, relevant to our customer’s needs. With new data and calling packs, we aim to provide a service which can help customers seamlessly connect with their families and friends and enjoy internet at an affordable cost and share their emotional and spiritual experiences,” Dilip Kumar Ganta, Business Head, UP West & Uttarakhand, Vodafone India said.

Let us take a look at Vodafone’s new Ramzan special packs in detail:

• Vodafone’s Rs 5 and Rs 19 packs have a validity of 1 hour each. The Rs 5 pack gives unlimited 2G data, while Rs 19 pack offers unlimited 3G data.

• Up next are Rs 253 and Rs 345 packs, which are valid for 28 days each. The Rs 253 pack offers unlimited local and STD calls as well as unlimited 2G data. Vodafone’s Rs 345 pack, on the other hand, gives unlimited local and STD calls bundled with 1GB data per day.

• Vodafone’s long validity pack costs Rs 17. Users who recharge with Rs 17 will be able to make local and STD calls at 30 paise per minute. Validity is 90 days.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd