Vodafone Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan now offers 3GB daily data, unlimited calls

Vodafone has revamped its Rs 349 plan to offer 3GB daily data as it seeks to counter increasing competition from rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. The plan was earlier offering 2.5GB data per day in some circles. Jio has been offering 3GB data per day on one of its plans for subscribers. Vodafone’s Rs 349 plan also comes with unlimited calls as part of the offering. It has a validity of 28 days.

According to the Vodafone India website, the plan appears to be live for the Mumbai, Gujarat, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh West and East circles. The Rs 349 plan with 3GB data does not show for Delhi NCR circle on Vodafone’s website. In some circles, the Rs 348 recharge with 2.5GB data is still valid. Details of the Vodafone Rs 349 plan are: Unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India. The plan includes 3 GB of 4G/3G per day for 28 days, which comes to 84GB of data in total.

In comparison, Reliance Jio has a Rs 299 plan which comes with 3GB daily data limit. Jio is only providing 4G data, given this is a 4G VoLTE network. This also totals to 84GB of 4G data given the plan has a validity of 28 days. After a user crosses the daily FUP, the speed is reduced to 64kbps on Jio’s network.

Reliance Jio’s prepaid plan is also bundled with free voice-calls, on local, roaming and STD in India along with the 100 SMS free per day. The plan also comes with access to Jio’s suite of apps, though users have to pay an extra Rs 99 for access to the Jio Prime service.

In comparison Airtel also has a plan of Rs 349 with 3GB daily data and unlimited calling benefits bundled in it. This includes voice calls on local, roaming and STD within India and 100 SMS free per day. Both Airtel and Vodafone also have plans with 1.4GB daily data for users bundled with unlimited calls and 100 SMS free per day.

