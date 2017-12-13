Vodafone Rs 348 prepaid recharge offer now gives 2GB daily data, unlimited calls

Vodafone’s Rs 348 recharge pack also gives users unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls with daily capping of 250 minutes. Vodafone’s Rs 348 recharge pack also gives users unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls with daily capping of 250 minutes.

Vodafone Rs 348 prepaid recharge offer is now available for users in Delhi/NCR, and it gives 2GB data per day. Validity is 28 days. This means users will get a total of 56GB of data for the validity period. The plan was previously unveiled for prepaid users in Rajasthan, offering 1GB data per day for 28 days.

Additionally, Vodafone’s Rs 348 recharge pack gives users unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls with daily capping of 250 minutes. In a week, users can use 1000 calling minutes. This is a limited period offer, and users can head to MyVodafone App to get the recharge done.

In comparison, rival Airtel has a Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan that offers 2GB data per day for 28 days (56GB in total) . It comes with unlimited local and STD call benefits along with unlimited roaming incoming, outgoing calls. People will also get unlimited local and national SMS.

Coming to Reliance Jio, the company has two plans in the vicinity of Rs 350 to Rs 400. One is a Rs 309 recharge pack, while another is a Rs 399 pack.

While daily data cap for both the plans is 1GB, validity of Rs 309 offer is 49 days and that of Rs 399 plan is 70 days. Additionally, users get free local, STD, roaming voice calls to all operators along with unlimited SMS. Idea user can recharge with Rs 357 to get unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSes a day, and 1GB 3G or 4G data per day.

