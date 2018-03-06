Vodafone’s Rs 299 recharge plan offers unlimited calls, 1GB 2G data per day

Vodafone’s Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB data per day, however, at 2G speeds. Vodafone’s Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB data per day, however, at 2G speeds.

Vodafone has announced a new prepaid recharge plan, which offers unlimited calling and data at Rs 299. The plan seems to be targeted at those areas where 4G connectivity is currently poor. The Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan is available in the Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh telecom circle.

The pack offers unlimited local and STD calls to any number, including roaming within India. It should be noted that voice calls are capped at 250 per minute and 1000 minutes per minute. Users are also entitled to get 100 SMSes a day as well. The pack also promises to offer 1GB 2GB data per day for 56 days.

TelecomTalk reports that the Rs 299 unlimited recharge pack is exclusive to Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. But the tech site notes that the recharge plan is expected to be made available in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana telecom circle. Other than the Rs 299 plan, the telco also offers Rs 459, Rs 409, Rs 349, and Rs 176 recharge plans with unlimited 2G data connectivity.

The Rs 299 pack offers unlimited local and STD calls to any number, including roaming within India. The Rs 299 pack offers unlimited local and STD calls to any number, including roaming within India.

Of late, Vodafone is trying hard to launch 4G VoLTE services in various parts of India. The telecom operator on Monday launched 4G VoLTE services in Rajasthan, which will soon be rolled out in Jaipur and Jodhpur. Earlier this month, Vodafone successfully launched 4G VoLTE services in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Gujarat circles.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd