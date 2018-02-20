Vodafone’s Rs 158 recharge plan offers unlimited calling, 1GB data per day for 28 days

Vodafone has announced two new prepaid plans that offer unlimited voice calls and internet access for a valid period of 28 days. Vodafone has announced two new prepaid plans that offer unlimited voice calls and internet access for a valid period of 28 days.

Vodafone has announced two new prepaid plans that offer unlimited voice calls and internet access for a valid period of 28 days. The two new plans are priced at Rs 158 and Rs 151 respectively. Both the plans are valid only in Kerala at this point.

The Rs 158 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling, including local, STD, and roaming calls within India. Users also get 1GB per day 4G/3G data for a validity of 28 days. It is to be noted that the unlimited voice calls benefit comes with a cap of Rs 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week. The Rs 151 prepaid plan also offers unlimited voice calls including local, STD, and roaming calls within India. Though the plan only offers a total of 1GB 4G/3G data for 28 days.

Vodafone’s Rs 158 plan competes with Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 pack. The latter prepaid plan offers 1GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days. And the total data available under this pack is 28GB. After exhaustion of the data daily limit, the speed of Jio’s data gets reduced to 64kbps. Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls are also available with the Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan. Users will also get a free subscription to Reliance Jio’s suite of apps. The pack also includes 100 SMSes per day.

Similarly, Airtel is also offering a similar pack with unlimited calling and an access to high-speed internet access for a total period of 28 days. The recharge plan promises to offer unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. The pack also includes 100 SMSes per day. However, the pack only includes a mere 1GB of data for the total period of 28 days.

