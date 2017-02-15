Vodafone launches SuperNet 4G services in Goa

With around 8.5 lakh connections in Goa, Vodafone claims they have touched almost 97 per cent of the population in the state. (Image for representation, Source: Reuters) With around 8.5 lakh connections in Goa, Vodafone claims they have touched almost 97 per cent of the population in the state. (Image for representation, Source: Reuters)

Riding on around 50 per cent market share in Goa, Vodafone India Limited today announced the rolling out of 4G in the coastal state which is expected to boost the sales of the company.

“With around 8.5 lakh connections in Goa we have touched almost 97 per cent of the population in the State,” Ashish Chandra, Business Head (Maharashtra and Goa Circle) of Vodafone India Limited told PTI.

He said that the company which is largest in the coastal state with almost 44 per cent of the market share has 50 per cent of its customers using internet on their mobiles. “The internet usage on Vodafone network is increasing 38 per cent annually which is a substantial growth in the segment,” he said.

Vodafone 4G services can be readily accessed from 4G enabled handsets offered by leading smartphone manufacturers and available across the country. SuperNet 4G allows users to make video calls, watch Live TV and HD content as well voice and data benefits through device partnerships. Last month it introduced SuperNet 4G in Punjab’s capital of Chandigarh where it rolled out the services with the help of sporting legend Milkha Singh.

Vodafone’s 4G launch of Goa follows the successful rollout of services in Kerala, Karnataka, Kolkata, Delhi and NCR, Mumbai, Haryana, UP East, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, UP West, Andaman and Nicobar and Punjab.

Chandra said with the launch planned shortly in Chennai, Vodafone 4G coverage will be available in 2400 towns across the country by March 2017.

With inputs from PTI