Vodafone revamps Rs 458, Rs 509 recharge plans with more validity to take on Jio

Vodafone has revamped its Rs 458 and Rs 509 recharge offers to give users more data for a longer validity. The development comes right after Airtel revised its Rs 448, Rs 509 plans to offer more validity; a move aimed to take on Reliance Jio. Vodafone’s revised plans are listed on the company’s official website as well as MyVodafone app.

Vodafone’s Rs 509 recharge offer gives users 1GB 4G/3G data per day. The company has increased the validity of this plan from 84 days to 91 days. This means users will get a total of 91GB data under this plan, compared to 84GB previously. According to the details, Vodafone will offer unlimited local and STD calls to any number in India, even on roaming.

However, Vodafone does have an up to 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week limit on the unlimited calling, whichever is crossed first. Vodafone will also include free subscription of Vodafone Play as part of the plan. Users get 100 SMS per day as well.

Vodafone’s Rs 458 plan was initially launched in November with a validity of 70 days. Vodafone was offering unlimited calling, roaming, 100 SMS per day with the Rs 458 plan which also included 1GB 4G/3G daily data. This meant the total data offered on the plan was 70GB. This same plan now has a 84 day validity, which means 84GB data in total.

The plan comes with a 84 day validity, though it has similar benefits as the Rs 509 plan. Vodafone’s Rs 458 recharge also comes with 100 SMS per day and unlimited local and STD calls. However, the up to 250 mins/day and/or 1000 mins/week limit stays on calls. In total, the plan is offering 84GB of data per day. Vodafone’s plan also includes free subscription of Vodafone Play.

