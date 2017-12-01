Vodafone Red Together offers up to 20GB extra data, guaranteed savings

Vodafone Red postpaid plans come with the benefit of free national roaming. Vodafone Red postpaid plans come with the benefit of free national roaming.

Vodafone has rolled out Red Together feature for its Red postpaid users. Under this new feature, people on Red Basic Rs 399 plan and above will be eligible for up to 20GB extra data. Vodafone is guaranteeing up to 20 per cent savings on total rental of the group, with Red Together.

Vodafone Red Together will let users make a single payment for the group under one bill. Apart from family, people can also invite friends to become a part of their Red postpaid group. “The new plans are presently not available in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh circle,” the company said in a press statement.

Vodafone Red postpaid plans come with the benefit of free national roaming. Additionally, with Data roll over feature, users can carry forward their unused data (up to 200GB). Other benefits include free Netflix, Vodafone Play and Magzter subscription for up to 12 months. Red Shield features gives guaranteed protection against theft and damage for smartphones.

“RED TOGETHER is an extremely rewarding proposition that guarantees savings for our consumers. As it is exclusively available on the recently relaunched Vodafone RED Postpaid plans, it further strengthens Vodafone RED’s position of being India’s best postpaid plan,” Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said.

Vodafone Red consists of Traveler, International, and Signature plans. Vodafone Red Traveler Rs 499 plan gives 20GB data, the Rs 699 plan offers 35GB data, and the Rs 999 plan gets users 50GB data. Under its Red International offer, three plans of Rs 1299, Rs 1699, and Rs 1999 have been included. Vodafone Red Signature has one plan of Rs 2999 plan that gives postpaid users 200GB data.

