Vodafone Red plans updated to give extra data: Here are the details

Celebrating its 200 million customers milestone, Vodafone India has introduced new deals for its Vodafone Red post-paid customers; offering updates to its existing plans that are giving unlimited voice calling (STD+local), free SMS, national roaming and data benefits.

Vodafone Red plans start at Rs 499, with the plan giving 3GB of data for 4G customers. Successively as the price of the plan goes up, more data is being offered. Users opting for the Rs 699 plan will now be getting 5GB of 4G data; Rs 999 will get users 8GB of data, Rs 1,299 will offer 12GB data, Rs 1,699 will come with 20GB data and Rs 1,999 will give users 24GB data.

Vodafone Red customers on 3G will only be getting 1GB of data with the Rs 499 plan, 2.5GB on Rs 699, 5GB data on Rs 999, 16GB data on the Rs 1,699 plan and 20GB on the Rs 1,999 plan. The higher data offered to 4G users is an incentive by Vodafone to its customers to move over to 4G handsets/ 4G SIM cards.

Launching the new Vodafone RED post-paid plans, Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said, “Postpaid customers have higher usage of data and roaming. With the new Vodafone RED, there will be no more need to hold back. Our postpaid customers can enjoy a seamless all-in-one plan that addresses their data, roaming and calling needs comprehensively. The built-in high quotas of data, unlimited local plus STD calling and free national roaming, coupled with value added benefits like priority access and a virtual relationship manager, make the Vodafone RED experience truly worry-free and delightful.”

The highest Vodafone Red plan that is being offered is at Rs 2,999 – giving customers 40GB of data every month. All plans mentioned above are inclusive of unlimited local and STD calling, national roaming and free 100 local SMS.

Exceeding the data, users will be charged at 50p/Mb. You can visit Vodafone’s website to check if these plans are available in your telecom circle or not.

Back in December, Vodafone had also introduced unlimited free calling for pre-paid users starting at Rs 144, and earlier this this month introduced its ‘SuperHour’ scheme, which offers unlimited 3G or 4G data for an hour at Rs 16 for prepaid customers.

