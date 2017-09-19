Vodafone partners with Lava to offer Rs 900 cashback on select feature phones

Vodafone has partnered with Lava to offer a special cash back worth Rs 900 to its subscribers on purchase of the feature phone. Vodafone has partnered with Lava to offer a special cash back worth Rs 900 to its subscribers on purchase of the feature phone.

Vodafone has partnered with Lava to offer a special cash back worth Rs 900 to its subscribers on purchase of the feature phone. The offer is valid till October 31 for both new and existing customers.

Upon purchasing the Lava feature phone, Vodafone subscribers can get Rs 50 cashback for 18 months on minimum recharge of Rs 100. With the credited talk time of Rs 50 per month, customer can get an assured Rs 900 in 18 months – which actually covers the cost of the phone.

“We are happy to partner with Lava to bring this pocket-friendly offering to our customers to enable them to make the most of their Lava mobile. This collaboration will enable our existing and prospective customers to make the most out of their new device purchase,” said Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India.

The offer is applicable on the existing Lava feature phone portfolio including Captain N1, ARC 101, KKT 9s, Spark i7, ARC 105, KKT Pearl, Captain K1+, ARC One Plus, KKT 34 Power, KKT 40 Power+. Consumers will be able to enjoy the credited amount to make voice calls, send SMS or avail any value-added-service like hello tunes, other than pay by balance and international roaming.

“It is that time of the year when people wish to connect with each other more. This offer, we are sure, will add value to their festivities and help them get more out of their purchase”, said Gaurav Nigam, Head – Product, Lava International Limited.

