Vodafone offers free Netflix subscription to RED users

New Vodafone postpaid customers choose to go with company’s Red plans will get Netflix subscription benefits worth Rs 1000, Rs 1500 or Rs 6000. New Vodafone postpaid customers choose to go with company’s Red plans will get Netflix subscription benefits worth Rs 1000, Rs 1500 or Rs 6000.

Vodafone has partnered with Netflix to exclusively offer Vodafone Red customers free Netflix subscription of up to one year on select Red Plans. New Vodafone postpaid customers choose to go with company’s Red plans will get Netflix subscription benefits worth Rs 1000, Rs 1500 or Rs 6000.

Vodafone Red users on Rs 1,299/Rs 1,699 for two months will get Netflix subscription worth Rs 1,000. Those opting for RED 1999 plan for three months will get Netflix subscription worth Rs 1,5000. Users on RED 2,999 for 12 months will get Netflix subscription worth Rs 6,000.

“We have done an extensive Data usage analysis of our customers and found that our Postpaid Red customers spend a significant amount of time on video streaming. Also, subscription to Video on Demand services is also on the rise amongst our customers. The increased uptake of video content has led us to enter into strategic partnerships with marquee digital media players like Netflix. We are excited to partner with Netflix to provide our customers a great content experience with Vodafone SuperNetTM – 4G Data strong network,” Sandeep Kataria, Director – Commercial, Vodafone India, said.

Meanwhile, Netflix has added support for Dolby Atmos beginning with Okja. Dolby Atmos support will be rolled out for BLAME! from July 28, Death Note from August 25, Bright from December, and Wheelman. Many of these titles will also be available in 4K and HDR. Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox One S already support Dolby Atmos streaming.

Additionally, Netflix will be bringing titles like ‘Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say’ from Aditi Mittal and Marvel’s The Defenders soon.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd