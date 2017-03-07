Vodafone offers 2GB free data to women Red post-paid subscribers in Delhi NCR

This offer is applicable only in Delhi-NCR region. This offer is applicable only in Delhi-NCR region.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Vodafone is giving away free 2GB data to all its women Red post-paid subscribers in Delhi NCR territory. The offer is limited for a day, and the 2GB data gets credited to the user’s account and notified through a text message.

This is a part of its #ConnectedSheCan campaign which aims at encouraging women to get digitally connected. This offer is a part of the many initiatives by Vodafone to provide women access to information and help them experience the benefits of going digital.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Also read: Vodafone Red plans updated to give extra data: Here are the details

Alok Verma Business Head, Delhi-NCR, Vodafone India said in a statement, “We as an organization firmly believe in giving equal opportunities to women in the work space, and this value system reflects in our work culture. Our data analytics have suggested that our women customers are as avid mobile internet users as our male customers. This offer reiterates our efforts to enable women to do more and achieve more in life. I urge all our women Red Post-Paid customers to experience the digital life on our network”.

“Vodafone has always endeavoured to contribute towards women’s empowerment and is celebrating International Women’s Day from March 6th to 10th, 2017. The week-long series will have some exciting events lined up”, he further added.

Vodafone Foundation will also be launching 4th addition of ‘Women of Pure Wonder’ book which acknowledges women for their inspiring stories.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd