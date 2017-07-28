Vodafone offering 70GB data at Rs 244 to new 4G prepaid users: Report

Vodafone has announced its First Recharge Coupon (FRC) 244 plan for its new 4G prepaid customers, which gives users 1GB data per day for 70 days. Vodafone has announced its First Recharge Coupon (FRC) 244 plan for its new 4G prepaid customers, which gives users 1GB data per day for 70 days.

Vodafone has announced its First Recharge Coupon (FRC) 244 plan for its new 4G prepaid customers, which gives users 1GB data per day for 70 days. According to a report in Gadgets 360, the offer is only for new Vodafone customers, and it bundles unlimited local and STD calls within Vodafone network as well. The plan has only been rolled out in select regions, and tariff may vary. In case users decide to go for a second recharge as well after completion of 70 days, the validity will come down to 35 days.

Remember, the Vodafone First Recharge is a one-time offer, and only available for new prepaid users. On second recharge, the validity will change from 70 days to 35 days. The move comes as Reliance Jio rolled out its new Dhan Dhana Dhan plans for postpaid and prepaid users. Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani, at company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), announced that Reliance Jio now has over 125 million users.

Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan plans now offer new packs for postpaid and prepaid users. The plans come with a longer validity period as well as more free 4G data. Jio’s new Rs 349 offer 20GB 4G data and the validity is 56 days. The new Rs 399 plan gives users 1GB data per day for 84 days. Jio’s new postpaid plans also start at Rs 349 and Rs 399.

Vodafone, to counter Reliance Jio, recently announced SuperDay and SuperWeek plans starting at Rs 19. The Rs 19 plan is only for users on the 4G network, and it gives unlimited local and STD calls on the Vodafone network along with 100MB data a day.

Vodafone’s Rs 49 ‘SuperWeek’ plan comes with a validity of seven days. It gives 250 MB of 4G data and the validity is seven days.

