Vodafone offering 4GB free data to SuperNet 4G SIM users in Haryana

Vodafone is offering 4GB free data to its customers in Haryana who update to a Vodafone SuperNet 4G SIM card. Vodafone users with 4G-enabled smartphone can walk in to Vodafone Stores, Vodafone Mini Stores as well as multi brand outlets to upgrade to company’s SuperNet 4G SIM. The 4GB free data offer is a one-time offer and the data will be added to user’s data balance within 2 hours of the SIM exchange.

For prepaid users, the 4GB free data will be valid for 10 days while postpaid users can avail the benefit till their next billing date. To get Vodafone’s 4G SIM delivered to their doorstep, users can call 199.

“Vodafone is proud to be the preferred telecom services provider to over 5.9 million customers in the circle. We are offering 4GB data free for our customers to experience the benefits of our Data Strong Network and enjoy unparalleled mobile internet services,”Mohit Narru, Business Head – Haryana, Vodafone India said,.

How to switch to Vodafone SuperNet 4G SIM card:

• Users can walk in to a Vodafone Store, Vodafone Mini Store or multi brand outlet with their 4G SIM card. To activate SIM using their existing Vodafone number, users will need to SMS ‘SIMEX <your 20 digit new 4G SIM card number>’ to 55199. The 20 digit new 4G SIM card number can be found on new SIM card/jacket.

• Users will receive a response SMS from 55199 with partial SIM number entered. Now, enter the last 6 digits of the new SIM number and send to 55199 within 2 hours of receiving the first SMS from 55199.

• Next, users will receive another message, confirming the activation. New Vodafone SIM card will take up to 20 minutes to get activated.

Vodafone SuperNet 4G services are available across 17 circles in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (East), West Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala, Kolkata, Karnataka, and more.

