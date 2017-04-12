Vodafone to offer 4GB free data to SuperNet 4G SIM users: Here’s how to get

Vodafone’s 4GB data comes with a validity of 10 days for prepaid users. For, Vodafone postpaid users, the validity is till their next billing date. Vodafone’s 4GB data comes with a validity of 10 days for prepaid users. For, Vodafone postpaid users, the validity is till their next billing date.

Vodafone is offering 4GB of free to Delhi-NCR users upgrade to a SuperNet 4G SIM. Vodafone 4G SIM cards are available at Vodafone Stores, Vodafone Mini Stores and multi brand outlets located across the circle. To get Vodafone 4G SIM card delivered to their doorstep, users will have to call *121*444#.

Vodafone’s 4GB data comes with a validity of 10 days for prepaid users. For, Vodafone postpaid users, the validity is till their next billing date. Users need to have a 4G-enabled handset to avail the 4GB data. The free data will reflect in customer’s data balance within 2 hours of the SIM exchange.

“Vodafone is proud to be the preferred telecom services provider to over 10.76 million customers in the circle. We are offering 4GB data free for our customers to experience the benefits of our Data Strong Network and enjoy unparalleled mobile internet services,” Alok Verma Business Head, Delhi-NCR, Vodafone India, said.

How to get free 4GB data:

• Users can walk in to a Vodafone Store, Vodafone Mini Store or multi brand outlet with their 4G SIM card. To activate SIM using their existing Vodafone number, users will need to SMS ‘SIMEX <your 20 digit new 4G SIM card number>’ to 55199. The 20 digit new 4G SIM card number can be found on new SIM card/jacket.

• Users will receive a response SMS from 55199 with partial SIM number entered. Now, enter the last 6 digits of the new SIM number and send to 55199 within 2 hours of receiving the first SMS from 55199.

• Next, users will receive another message, confirming the activation. New Vodafone SIM card will take up to 20 minutes to get activated.

Vodafone’s SuperNet 4G services are available across 17 circles in India, including Kerala, Kolkata, Karnataka, Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West) and more.

