Vodafone now offering four times 4G data starting at Rs 250

Vodafone is celebrating reaching 200 million customers by offering four times more data to its SuperNet 4G customers. Customers who buy the 1GB data pack at Rs 250 will now be getting 4GB of data for 28 days. In addition, the company is giving 22GB of data on a recharge of Rs 999, which earlier used to fetch only 10 GB of 4G data. These packs are available across all circles in which Vodafone offers 4G services.

The 4X data pack can be purchased through digital channels and at local retailers. Vodafone is also offering 6GB data at Rs 350, 9GB data at Rs 450, 13GB data at Rs 650 and 35GB of data at Rs 1,500. Of course strictly speaking not all data packs are offering 4X data, except for the Rs 250 one.

Launching the new data offers, Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said, “Our customers are consuming more of content and video online. With these super rich data packs, our rapidly growing base of 4G customers across 17 circles can enjoy much more of mobile internet while remaining confidently connected on Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G. It will also encourage first time and limited users of mobile internet to explore more by providing greater value. They can access four times more of their favourite content online for the same cost in a truly worry free manner. “

Earlier this month, Vodafone had announced its SuperHour scheme that is offering unlimited 3G or 4G data for one hour at Rs 16 for pre-paid customers. Another recharge from the company is giving unlimited local voice calls (within the network) for one hour at Rs 7.

In December last year, Vodafone brought unlimited free calling to match offer from incumbent and new rivals. The teleco started offering unlimited calling for recharges above Rs 144, also offering free roaming on its own network and 50 Mb of free data.

Vodafone rival Airtel had earlier this month announced free data for 12 months to customers who are switching to the telecom, along with existing customers. The offer is worth Rs 9,000 and can be availed between January 4 and February 28, 2017.

