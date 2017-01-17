Vodafone launches SuperNet 4G services in Punjab

SuperNet 4G will enable customers to access internet via mobile with speeds across a range of smart devices including Wi-Fi and dongles. ( Picture for representation, Source: Vodafone) SuperNet 4G will enable customers to access internet via mobile with speeds across a range of smart devices including Wi-Fi and dongles. ( Picture for representation, Source: Vodafone)

Telecom major Vodafone today announced the launch of its Vodafone SuperNet 4G service here. The service was launched by sporting legend Milkha Singh here.

Starting with Chandigarh today, the Punjab capital, the SuperNet 4G will shortly be rolled out across major towns and cities of the state by March 2017, Vodafone India Operations Director Arvind Vohra said on the occasion.

He said the SuperNet 4G will enable customers to access internet via mobile with speeds across a range of smart devices including Wi-Fi and dongles.

Vodafone 4G services can be readily accessed from 4G enabled handsets offered by leading smartphone manufacturers and available across the country, he said.

The Vodafone’s SuperNet 4G launch in Punjab follows the successful rollout of services in Kerala, Karnataka, Kolkata, Delhi and NCR, Mumbai, Haryana, UP (east), Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam and North East, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and UP (west) circles, he said.

With launches planned in several other prominent locations across the country, Vodafone SuperNet 4G coverage will be available in 2,400 towns by March 2017. The 17 Circles where Vodafone is offering 4G service, contribute over 90 per cent of Vodafone India’s data revenues, it was informed on the occasion. Vohra said out of a network of 10,000 plus Vodafone exclusive stores in the country, more than 220 are in Punjab.

With aggressive plans being offered by different operators these days, Vohra told reporters, “We believe tariff will never be a long term differentiator. Long term differentiator will be really superior customer experience, consitently superior customer relevant propositions, which is where Vodafone SuperNet 4G comes. Having said that, we have also come out with lot of exciting offers on the 4G launch”.

Read More: Vodafone now offering four times 4G data starting at Rs 25

To a question, Vohra said, “we are consistently investing in our networks to make sure that we come out with superior customer experience..today’s 4G launch is also a step in that direction. It is not just about a 4G launch, but it is about bringing a complete repertoire of 4G propositions that the customers can leverage.”

Speaking on the occasion, Rajat Avasthi, Business Head-Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, Vodafone India, said, “Punjab is a key market for Vodafone India and as a committed telecom service provider, our almost 5.2 million customers have a lot to look forward to. To cater to the growing volumes of customer usage increasing need for speed, the company invested over Rs 2250 crore in the state till date to expand, modernize and build a more technology and energy efficient network”.

“Beginning with Chandigarh and Mohali, we will soon expand our Vodafone SuperNet 4G services across the entire state of Punjab in a phased manner,” he said.

Also Read: Vodafone announces ‘SuperHour’ at Rs 16, offers unlimited 4G data for 1 hr\

“With SuperNet 4G, customers will experience a significant enhancement in their mobile internet experience with faster download/upload of videos and music, seamless video chats and will also enjoy greater ease in using their favourite apps, Avasthi said.

“Vodafone’s customers in Punjab have a bonanza of special benefits to enjoy the SuperNet 4G experience seamlessly. These include free upgrade to 4G for customers along with high-speed 4G SIM, 2GB data free with every 4G SIM upgrade. Besides, two hour free 4G services daily for 30 days, to all prepaid customers with 4G handset and 4G Sim, array of data packs and 4G international roaming in 35 plus countries with many more countries to be launched in the near future.”