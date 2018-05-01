Vodafone Rs 511, Rs 569 recharge packs offer 84 days validity, up to 3GB daily data

Vodafone launches Rs 511, Rs 569 recharge packs with 84 days validity, up to 3GB daily data to take on Reliance Jio. Vodafone launches Rs 511, Rs 569 recharge packs with 84 days validity, up to 3GB daily data to take on Reliance Jio.

Vodafone India has launched two new prepaid recharge plans in the Indian market for Rs 511 and Rs 569 with extra validity and data to take on rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Vodafone’s new Rs 511 and Rs 569 plan come with 84 days of validity, which is nearly three months. Vodafone’s recharge app is also reflecting a prepaid plan at Rs 509 which comes with 90 days validity, though the data offered is less compared to the other two.

Vodafone’s Rs 511 prepaid pack will give customers unlimited local and STD voice calls, and unlimited outgoing and incoming on roaming as well (domestic only). The plan comes with 100 SMS per day and 2GB of 3G/4G data per day for the customer. This comes to a total of 168 GB data for the period of 84 days, though the daily FUP is 2GB. The more expensive Rs 569 plan will come with same calling benefits, which means unlimited calls on roaming, STD and local. It also includes 100 SMS free per day. The plan, however, offers 3GB of 3G/4G data per day to subscribers. This comes to a total of 252 GB data for the 84 day validity period.

However, Vodafone’s new plans appear to be showing only for some circles like Maharashtra and Goa (excluding Mumbai). We could not see the plan on the Delhi-NCR circle yet. In the MyVodafone app, we saw a different Rs 509 plan with 90 days validity. The plan appears to be limited to the app. It comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day and 1.4GB of data per day. This comes to 126 GB of data in total. Vodafone’s app also has a Rs 458 plan with 84 days validity, 1.4GB daily data and unlimited calls on roaming, STD and local. The plan also includes 100 SMS free per day.

As we pointed out, Vodafone’s new Rs 511 and Rs 569 plans are not available for all circles. In comparison to Vodafone’s new plans, Reliance Jio’s prepaid recharge of Rs 448 has 84 days validity, unlimited calls (local, STD, roaming) and it comes with 2GB data per day. Jio’s 3GB and 4GB data per day plans comes with only 28 days of validity. Rival Airtel has also has a plan for Rs 499 with 2GB daily data, unlimited calling benefits, 100 SMS, though validity is 82 days.

