Vodafone launches its SuperNet 4G service in Odisha

Vodafone will provide free upgrade to 4G along with high-speed 4G SIM and with 2GB data free. Source: Vodafone Vodafone will provide free upgrade to 4G along with high-speed 4G SIM and with 2GB data free. Source: Vodafone

Vodafone, one of India’s leading telecommunication services provider, on Thursday announced the launch of its SuperNet 4G service in Odisha.

The telecom giant launched its service in Bhubaneswar and plans to take the high-speed network to all major towns and cities of Odisha by March next year.

“As a steadfast partner to Digital India, we are delighted to launch Vodafone SuperNet 4G in Odisha. Beginning today, our customers in Bhubaneswar and soon across Odisha can enjoy the world’s largest 4G network experience,” said Arvind Vohra, Vodafone India Operations Director.

The telecom operator will provide free upgrade to 4G for the customers along with high-speed 4G SIM and with 2GB data free with every upgrade to 4G for the existing customers. Besides, customers buying greater than 1GB packs will get twice the data allowance.

Also Read: Vodafone brings ‘unlimited voice calling’ for prepaid users: Here are the plans

It would also provide free three-month access to Vodafone Play, said Vohra.

“Odisha is a key market for Vodafone India and as one of the leading telecom service providers, our over four million customers in the circle have a lot to look forward to. Beginning with Bhubaneswar, we will shortly expand the 4G service across the entire state in a phased manner,” said Deepak Saluja, business head of Vodafone’s Odisha circle.

Read More: Vodafone to offer free national roaming starting today