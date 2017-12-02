Vodafone launches five new ‘Super Plans’ for prepaid users

Vodafone prepaid customers opting for Rs 509 plan would get 1GB per data per day, 100 free short messaging services, unlimited local, STD and national roaming for 84 days Vodafone prepaid customers opting for Rs 509 plan would get 1GB per data per day, 100 free short messaging services, unlimited local, STD and national roaming for 84 days

Vodafone has announced five different pre-paid plans under ‘Super Plans’ scheme that offer a combination of data, short messaging services, unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls for its customers.

As per the new scheme, customers opting for Rs 509 plan would get 1GB per data per day, 100 free short messaging services, unlimited local, STD and national roaming for 84 days, a company statement said. Customers can also choose for plans at Rs 458 with 70 days validity, Rs 347 with 28-day validity along with 1.5GB data per day, Rs 199 with 28-day validity and Rs 79 with seven-day validity.

“At Vodafone, everything we do is with a Customer First policy. Each Vodafone Super Plan has been structured to provide the finest value to specific customer requirements,” Vodafone India, Tamil Nadu, Business Head, S Murali said. The plans were available across the company stores and customers can also avail the facility through MyVodafone mobile application, the release added.

Vodafone recently rolled out its Rs 199 plan for prepaid users. It offers unlimited local and STD calls along with 1GB of 4G/3G data for 28 days. It is important to note that Vodafone is not giving 1GB data per days, but it is for the entire 28 days validity period.

For postpaid Red Vodafone users, the company unveiled Red Together features that gives people up to 20GB extra data. Vodafone is guaranteeing up to 20 per cent savings on total rental of the group, with Red Together. People can invite friends as well to become a part of their Red postpaid group. The company allows for a single payment of the group under one bill.

