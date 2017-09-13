Vodafone India launches unlimited international plan for UK, Europe

The company statement said apart from Europe, travellers can also use unlimited calling and data in the US, the UAE, Singapore and Malaysia with the same pack, taking the total tally of “unlimited” countries to 18. (File Photo) The company statement said apart from Europe, travellers can also use unlimited calling and data in the US, the UAE, Singapore and Malaysia with the same pack, taking the total tally of “unlimited” countries to 18. (File Photo)

Vodafone India on Wednesday launched unlimited international plan across the UK and Europe for Rs 180 per day, the company said here. International travellers can now easily activate a pack and use their number overseas from the UK and other popular travel destinations of Europe like Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary.

The company statement said apart from Europe, travellers can also use unlimited calling and data in the US, the UAE, Singapore and Malaysia with the same pack, taking the total tally of “unlimited” countries to 18. The pack is available at multiple affordable price points ranging from Rs 5,000 for 28 days to Rs 500 for every 24 hours usage. Apart from offering unlimited usage in 18 countries, the same pack also allows consumers to use their phones freely across 42 other countries.

“We launched our flagship unlimited international roaming proposition for the US, Singapore and the UAE in April and are now very excited to extend it to these additional destinations. Europe, the US, the UAE, Singapore and Malaysia comprise more than 50 per cent of our total roamers and international traffic. With calls and data becoming completely free in these countries, we are eliminating the hassle of carrying local SIM cards or looking out for public Wi-Fi during overseas travel,” said Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India.

