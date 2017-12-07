Vodafone international roaming benefits launched for Thailand, New Zealand

Vodafone users can activate i-RoamFREE pack and use their home number while travelling abroad. Vodafone users can activate i-RoamFREE pack and use their home number while travelling abroad.

Vodafone has rolled out its i-RoamFREE plan to Thailand and New Zealand, which gives users unlimited international roaming. Vodafone i-RoamFREE is now available in 20 countries including UAE, USA, UK, Singapore, Malaysia etc.

Vodafone users can activate i-RoamFREE pack and use their home number while travelling abroad. The packs are available at multiple price points ranging from Rs 5,000 for 28 days to Rs 500 for a 24 hours usage. Vodafone prepaid and postpaid users can activate the pack through My Vodafone app or via company’s website.

“Vodafone customers have had a delightful experience with our Vodafone i-RoamFREE plans. This holiday season, we wanted to further add to the festivities that our travelers are looking forward to. We are delighted to add two popular destinations to the I-RoamFREE proposition – Thailand & New Zealand, strengthening our unlimited offering to 20 countries,” Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said.

Vodafone i-Roam Free is an international roaming pack which offers “home-like tariffs” while roaming in other countries. While roaming in USA, UAE and Singapore, all calls and data is free and unlimited. Benefits on international roaming in other countries include all incoming calls free, and data plus outgoing calls being charged at Re 1/MB and Rs 1/minute respectively.

“Thailand is amongst the top 4 international holiday destination for Indians for business, leisure or even a weekend gateway. With a large Indian diaspora, New Zealand is a popular long-haul choice for Indian travelers for visiting family and for exploring the country’s natural beauty . With calls and data being completely free under the i-RoamFREE packs, customers would not have to look for alternatives and can have a completely worry-free roaming experience,” Khosla added.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd