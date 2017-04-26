Vodafone’s 9GB free 4G data offer: Here’s how to claim this for your phone

Vodafone is offering 9GB of data per month for a total period of three months to customers, but there’s more in store. Vodafone is offering 9GB of data per month for a total period of three months to customers, but there’s more in store.

Vodafone is offering 9GB of data per month for a total period of three months to customers who have a 4G handset. The offer is mentioned on Vodafone’s website as well, and users should find it under the ‘Amazing Offers’ listed on the landing page of the Vodafone India website. The offer title is “9GB Free for your new smartphone.”

So how can a user get 9GB of extra data on their Vodafone number? For starters, we tried the offer on two numbers, one a prepaid one, and another a postpaid. Now in order to claim the offer, a Vodafone user needs to put their smartphone number into offer page and generate an OTP. Once the OTP comes, you need to type that in, and then the offer should be visible to you.

Vodafone has some terms and conditions listed on the final page (it’s a hardly visible PDF link), which you can also check out for details. While the offer validity is mentioned till March 31, 2017, based on our experience it looks like Vodafone is continuing with this even now, which is not surprising given the competition from Reliance Jio.

Now for our postpaid number, we were shown two offers. One was, of course, the standard 9GB data offer, which will last for three months. This means you get 27 GB extra data for the next three months.

The other offer we got was 3GB of extra data for the next 12 months, and this is available only for those who are on RED Unlimited plans. We opted for the second one, and it got activated on our number instantly, though the page says it can take 30 minutes for the offer to get activated.

Vodafone is offering data to 4G smartphone users. The two offers we saw on our postpaid number. Vodafone is offering data to 4G smartphone users. The two offers we saw on our postpaid number.

For the prepaid number, the 9GB data is valid for 28 days and according to the terms and conditions, a subscriber can avail the offer up to three times or three months, whatever comes first. In our prepaid number, we got the 9GB data offer, along with special recharge tariffs as well which offered 1GB data per day, depending on the value.

The Rs 149 recharge is listed as valid only till March 31, but offers unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone calls and 2GB of free data with a period of 28 days. The second recharge of Rs 348 offers unlimited calls and 1GB per day for new 4G smartphone users, starting with next recharge. When we picked the Rs 348 offer, and we got the message that once the next recharge is done, the offer will be activated.

In postpaid, you need to make sure your current data pack has 1 GB or higher validity throughout the promotional period. In prepaid, the terms and conditions also state that if you get recharges of 1,2,3, 5, 7 GB of 3G/4G data, you can get this 9GB offer as well.

Vodafone’s new offers are designed to take on Reliance Jio. So for users on the network, this is a good chance to grab at least 27 GB data for your 4G smartphone for the next three months.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 26, 2017 11:16 am

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd