Vodafone 348 Prepaid Recharge Offer unveiled for prepaid users: Here’s how to recharge

Vodafone India has announced the launch of Vodafone 348 Prepaid Recharge Offer for its prepaid users in Rajasthan. Vodafone 348 Prepaid Recharge Offer gives 1GB data per day along with unlimited voice calls (local and national) for 28 days. The offer is valid for all Vodafone prepaid users regardless of whether they are using 4G, 3G or 2G enabled handsets.

Vodafone 348 Prepaid Recharge Offer can be availed at Vodafone Stores, Mini stores and multi brand retail outlets across Rajasthan. Users can recharge via MyVodafone App as well.

“Vodafone has always taken the lead in coming up with innovative products and services that also offer the finest value to our customers. With Vodafone 348 Prepaid Recharge Offer users can explore internet elements like video, music, live TV, chats, with 1 GB data each day for 28 days. Additionally, our customers can also enjoy unlimited conversations with their loved ones anywhere in the country. These benefits can be accessed by our customers on 4G/3G or 2G handsets. Now always be in touch with your near and dear ones with Vodafone 348 Prepaid Recharge Offer,” Amit Bedi, Business Head, Rajasthan, Vodafone India, said.

Thanks to Reliance Jio, the data war in India has become intense. Vodafone has been fairly active in rolling out data plans at affordable prices. The telecom player recently unveiled its First Recharge Coupon (FRC) plan at Rs 244 which gives 70 GB data for customers. The FUP (Fair Usage Policy) is 1GB data per day, and it bundles unlimited local and STD calls within Vodafone network.

