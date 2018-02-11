VLC player 3.0 update adds support for Chromecast, 360-degree videos, HDR10, and more

VLC 3.0 adds support for Chromecast, 360-degree videos, HDR, and more. (Image credit: VideoLan) VLC 3.0 adds support for Chromecast, 360-degree videos, HDR, and more. (Image credit: VideoLan)

The popular cross-platform, VLC media player has received a major update in years. The latest 3.0 version “Vetinari” is now being rolled out for various platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, Android TV, Apple TV, and ChromeOS. The last major update for the media player was released in 2015. The new update features support for Google’s Chromecast, 360-degree video and 3D audio, HDR, 8K, and optimization for the iPhone X.

VLC 3.0 now supports Chromecast streaming dongle, and that’s a big relief. VLC 3.0 is able to stream to Chromecast devices, and that includes media formats that aren’t natively supported. Once it detects a Chromecast device connected on your network you’ll see an orange Chromecast icon in the app, which will allow you to cast all your videos to a large screen TV. In addition, the media player has been optimised for the iPhone X. VideoLan has also made it easy to play 360-degree video and 3D audio in VLC 3.0. There is also support for 8K and HDR 10.

VLC now works with Blu-ray Java menus and it has got support for network browsing for local networks, including SMB, FTP, SFTP, and NFS file systems. Specific to Android, VLC 3.0 comes with support for Android Auto with voice actions, Chromecast support for your phone, playlist files detection, support for picture-in-picture (PiP) mode, HEVC hardware coding, and more. It is also available on Android TVs and Chromebooks. VLC 3.0 now supports additional devices such as Samsung’s DeX Station. You can check out the full list of VLC 3.0 features here.

