Vivo unveils AI-powered Super HDR: Here’s what it will offer

Vivo has unveiled its new Super HDR technology, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Vivo’s Super HDR supports a dynamic range of 14 EV (Exposure Value), said to seamlessly adapt to complex lighting. Super HDR essentially captures more frames (up to 12 frames), compared to the regular HDR technology. This allows for more image options which can be merged to get a better result.

Super HDR adapts to different scenes to offer pictures that look close to natural. The technology also takes into account the dynamic range characteristics to select the frames to render image’s highlights and shadow details. Super HDR’s smart scene detection helps in balancing the lighting of the subject and the background to create natural-looking photos.

Vivo’s Super HDR technology takes advantage of AI algorithms to detect different scenarios to adjust exposure and select frames. Given Super HDR can capture up to 12 frames, it has more lighting options, making it easier to rightly expose all parts of the photo. Vivo’s Super HDR also comes with support for AI-powered scene detection that helps in identifying and isolating different parts of a photo for processing. The AI can identify shapes of rocks, moss, waves, clouds, etc.

“Vivo continues to push the boundaries and provide the ultimate camera experience for consumers. This goes beyond just adding powerful functions, but to developing innovations that our users can immediately enjoy. The showcase of Super HDR is an example of our continued commitment to mobile photography, to enable our consumers to shoot professional quality photos at the touch of a button. Using intelligent AI, Super HDR can capture more detail under any conditions, without additional demands on the user,” Alex Feng, Senior Vice President at Vivo said in a press statement.

