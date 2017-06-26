Vistara bring augmented reality to Indian skies

Vistara uses AR to bring its magazine cover picture of the new A320 aircraft to life. Vistara uses AR to bring its magazine cover picture of the new A320 aircraft to life.

Airline companies in India are latest to experiment with augmented reality on the ground and on their flights. This month, Vistara integrated Augmented Reality on the cover of its magazine in tandem with its recently-introduced Airbus A320Neo aircraft. The A320neo features cabin mood lighting, comfortable seats and new boarding and landing music in genres including Blues, Jazz and Soft Rock.

Vistara uses AR to bring its magazine cover picture of the new A320 aircraft to life. To experience visuals passengers have to download the Vistara app (available on ios and Android) and hover it over the cover, or the photos within the magazine marked with a play button. This showcases the behind the scenes videos of the new fleet.

Vistara is the first flight to integrate AR in the country, but is certainly not the only flight offering the technology in the world. Last year, Emirates launched the world’s first interactive amenity kit in the economy class that utilises AR technology as a ‘visual browser’ to unlock content on mobile devices. Passengers can unlock a world of entertainment on their mobile devices by downloading the Blippar mobile phone app and using it to scan the patterns on kit bags.

Air New Zealand recently collaborated with Dimension Data and the Microsoft HoloLens headset to allow flight attendants to aggregate and display key customer information directly in front of them via AR. The HoloLens can display customer’s information including their preferred meal and drink choice, destination, last flight, loyalty status, and even detect emotion of the customer by picking up on visual and audio cues.

Augmented Reality has already entered our daily life with Pokemon Go, and has already moved to daunting Super Mario Bros fan-made video. AR blurs the line between what’s real and what’s computer-generated by enhancing all your senses and adding graphics, sounds, touch, and smell to the natural world.

While Vistara Magazine cover “coming to life” is not nearly as exciting as catching Charmander on the Delhi metro, or slightly concerning sharing emotional details with the flight attendants, it still is an interesting beginning.

