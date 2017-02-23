Verizon to offer 5G to select customers in 11 US cities

Verizon Communications will offer its high-speed wireless 5G network to certain customers in 11 US cities. File photo. Verizon Communications will offer its high-speed wireless 5G network to certain customers in 11 US cities. File photo.

Verizon Communications Inc said on Wednesday it would offer its high-speed wireless 5G network to certain customers in 11 US cities in the first half of 2017. Verizon will begin pilot testing 5G “pre-commercial services” in cities, including Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Miami, Seattle and Washington, DC.

The company had said last July that it laid out plans to conduct trials for its 5G network this year.

New 5G networks are expected to provide speeds at least 10 times and up to maybe 100 times faster than today’s 4G networks, with the potential to connect at least 100 billion devices with download speeds that can reach 10 gigabits per second.

“5G technology innovation is rapidly evolving,” said Adam Koeppe, Vice President, Network Planning at Verizon. “Network density is increasing to meet the demands of customers, and following the FCC’s aggressive action on 5G spectrum, the time is right to deliver the next generation of broadband services with 5G.”

AT&T Inc said in January that it planned to test its high-speed wireless 5G network for customers of its online streaming television service, DirecTv Now, in Austin, Texas.

In 2015, Verizon had formed The Verizon 5G Technology Forum (V5GTF) was formed, in partnership with Cisco, Ericsson, Intel, LG, Nokia, Qualcomm and Samsung. This forum created a common and extendable platform for Verizon’s 28/39 GHz fixed wireless access trials and deployments of 5G, according to the official website.

