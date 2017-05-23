Venturer to enter Indian market with LapTAB

LapTAB features a 10.1-inch screen with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution. It is powered by a 1.83GHz Quad Core processor with Intel Atom. It comes with a detachable keyboard and track pad. LapTAB features a 10.1-inch screen with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution. It is powered by a 1.83GHz Quad Core processor with Intel Atom. It comes with a detachable keyboard and track pad.

Venturer, an brand owned by Alco Pvt Ltd, is set to enter the Indian market with its LapTAB, dubbed as a hybrid between a laptop and a tab. LapTAB features a 10.1-inch screen with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution. It is powered by a 1.83GHz Quad Core processor with Intel Atom. It comes with a detachable keyboard and track pad.

The LapTAB supports connectivity via Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0. It also sports a 2MP camera on the rear and a camera of same megapixels in the front. Venturer LapTAB comes with a pre-installed genuine Windows 10 Operating System.

Venturer LapTAB has two different storage varaiants – 32GB and 64GB. The 32GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 11,999 while the 64GB variant will cost Rs 12,999. On the design side, it is available in Metallic Black and Sand Gold colour options.

The LapTAB has a feasibility to be adjusted to a V style for hands-free viewing.

The Venturer LapTAB will be marketed in India via Josh with its network of distribution in India across 175 different locations along with Future Retail. LapTAB will also be available at all online electronics stores such as Amazon, Snapdeal, and Flipkart.

For customer service in India, the brand Venturer has put an offer of replacing the product within 10 days if any flaw or fault is found.

As per IDC records, Alco is currently the world’s number three supplier for detachable tablets and ranks fourth for slate tablets. LapTAB is the first product from the brand Venturer in India.

