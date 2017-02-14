Valentine’s Day: Xiaomi’s offers on Mi Air Purifier 2, Mi Power Bank and more

Xiaomi is hosting a Valentine’s Day sale title #OnlyWithMi where the Mi Air Purifier 2 is available for sale. Xiaomi is hosting a Valentine’s Day sale title #OnlyWithMi where the Mi Air Purifier 2 is available for sale.

Xiaomi is following the footsteps of other smartphone manufacturers, and hosting a Valentine’s Day sale title #OnlyWithMi, where it is giving deals on some of its other products. If you’re looking to buy the Redmi Note 4 though, you’ll have to wait for a day as the phone will go on sale on February 15 at 12pm on Flipkart and Mi.com. Today’s Valentine’s Day sale will start at 10.00 am.

Xiaomi’s Valentine’s Day sale has offers on the Mi Air Purifier, the 20000 mAh Mi Power Bank, the Mi Band, Mi Selfie stick. Also up for grabs is the Mi Bluetooth speaker and Mi VR headset. Xiaomi is giving the first 1000 prepaid orders a free Mi keychain as well, for those who are interested.

If you’ve been looking to buy the Mi Air Purifier for sometime now, today might be a good chance. The Mi Air Purifier 2 + Filter is priced at Rs 12,298, and this air purifier comes with real-time AQI monitoring, and you can control it from the Mi Home app on your smartphone. The Mi Air Purifier 2 with filter sounds like a good deal, because so far getting these Xiaomi products has proved to be near impossible for a lot of folks. The filter being given along with the purifier, is another plus point.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Xiaomi is also offering 20000mAh Mi Power Bank with dual USB ports, fast charging support at Rs 1,699. It’s not a discount, but if you’ve been looking to buy a big power bank for sometime now, today’s your chance. The Mi Band is also available for Rs 799, though the latest Mi Band 2 is not going on sale, which is strange.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review: The dependable smartphone

For selfie fans, the Mi Selfie Stick is available at a price of Rs 699, while the Mi Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 1,999. The Mi VR headset goes on sale at Rs 999. All of these items will be live for sale at 10 am today.

If you’re looking to buy anything else from the Xiaomi website, like any of the Mi phones or the Redmi devices you might find yourself out of luck. Even the Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro are out of stock at the moment, as are most other items. Accessories like Mi Band 2 (priced at Rs 1,999) are still in stock as is the 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank at Rs 1,299.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd