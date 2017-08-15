Use Google Earth Voyager to relive Dandi March: Here’s how

Google Earth’s Voyager attempts to make the journey interesting by recounting what happened at specific locations with the help of a photograph taken at the time. Google Earth’s Voyager attempts to make the journey interesting by recounting what happened at specific locations with the help of a photograph taken at the time.

Google Earth’s Voyager will showcase Dandi March story on India’s 71st Independence Day. Voyager features map data as well as archival photographs, many of which have never been released, Google said in a statement. Users can head over to Google Earth’s Voyager to experience the trek thanks to a montage of 22 slides. They capture key stages of Mahatma Gandhi’s journey to specific locations along the way.

Google Earth’s Voyager attempts to make the journey interesting by recounting what happened at specific locations with the help of a photograph taken at the time. It starts with the first stop – Gujarat Vidhyapeeth University – where users can learn about the thatched hut built by the residents of town Vasana. Voyager goes on to tell story of a boat owner who ferried almost 400 people across the Narmada river for free.

Google Earth’s Voyager essentially retraces journey of Mahatma Gandhi’s Salt March from Sabarmati to Dandi. The story has been told in the words of Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi. This full story has never been told before, added Google. As users click through the story, the map dynamically takes them to each location. People can zoom in as well as pan around the scene to look at it more closely.

Google Earth was recently redesigned and it was updated to add new features to make it social and interactive. Voyager basically allows people to browse “interactive guided tours” created by scientists, nonprofits and other “storytellers”. In this case, Tushar Gandhis’s story is based on “his family knowledge and his own retracing of the march in 2005.”

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd