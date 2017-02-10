US firm Travelport ropes in Tata Consultancy Services as technology partner

Travelport, a leading travel commerce platform providing distribution of technology, payment and other solutions to the global travel industry, has named Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as its “primary technology partner”. The appointment of TCS follows an extensive selection process during which several of the world’s premier IT development companies were assessed on their ability to deliver “unrivalled” IT services. TCS was selected in recognition of its extensive domain strengths in the global travel industry and its ability to work alongside Travelport with “transformative intent”. According to a TCS release, TCS will partner with Travelport to innovate and shape a superior customer experience through the power of digital technologies. Travelport will also make use of TCS’ mathematical and digital expertise to accelerate the benefits of data and analytics in its business, the release added.

With this step, Travelport has significantly rationalised the number of third party IT development companies it works with, resulting in both a concentration of spend and increased domain knowledge expertise as well as creating additional funding for strategic research and development projects (R&D).

Commenting on the appointment, Gordon Wilson, Travelport’s President and CEO, said: “The purpose of our heightened investment in technology is all about bringing new, innovative products and solutions to market even faster to meet the needs of our customers around the world. This forms an integral part of our overall growth plan and long-term strategy as we continue to redefine travel commerce and differentiate ourselves in the areas of airline merchandising, hotel distribution, mobile and B2B payments.”

“We are delighted to expand our partnership to help further transform and re-imagine the Travelport enterprise for the digital era,” added Mr N Chandrasekaran, Managing Director and CEO of TCS.

TCS is a part of the Tata Group and a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation with over 3,78,000 highly trained IT consultants in 45 countries.