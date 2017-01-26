US agency calls for safer batteries after Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco: US safety agency calls for safer lithium-ion batteries. Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco: US safety agency calls for safer lithium-ion batteries.

Safety standards for lithium-ion batteries need to be modernised following a massive recall of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd phones after faulty batteries caused fires, a US government agency said on Tuesday.

“Consumers should never have to worry that a battery-powered device might put them, their family or their property at risk,” Consumer Product Safety Commission Chairman Elliot Kaye said in a statement.

The agency reached agreement with Samsung to recall 2.5 million Note 7 phones in early September. While most recalls have a “dangerously low” consumer response rate, 97 percent of Samsung’s Note 7 phones have been returned, Kaye said. The US consumer-safety regulator and Samsung are working with the industry to update the voluntary standard for lithium-ion batteries in smartphones, the commission said.

“At a minimum, industry needs to learn from this experience and improve consumer safety by putting more safeguards in place during the design and manufacturing stages to ensure that technologies run by lithium-ion batteries deliver their benefits without the serious safety risks,” Kaye said.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Monday said faulty batteries caused its flagship Galaxy Note 7 phones to catch fire and announced steps to avoid repeat incidents, as it tries to restore trust and regain momentum in the smartphone business.

While Samsung Electronics’ mobile division is expected to have bounced back from the Note 7 failure during the fourth quarter, investors remained cautious about the outlook due to uncertainty about how the Note 7 fires would affect sales of future flagship devices.

