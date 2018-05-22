Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News

UK lawmakers appeal to EU to help in Facebook probe

The head of Parliament's media committee has appealed to European lawmakers to put questions to Mark Zuckerberg on his behalf when the Facebook chief gives evidence on Tuesday.

By: AP | London | Published: May 22, 2018 7:42:52 am
facebook probe, facebook case, mark zuckerberg, uk parliament facebook, damian collins, cambridge analytica, facebook data breach He shared his letter with European lawmakers so they could question him about what Facebook knew about political consultancy Cambridge Analytica’s harvesting of Facebook users’ data.

The head of Parliament’s media committee has appealed to European lawmakers to put questions to Mark Zuckerberg on his behalf when the Facebook chief gives evidence on Tuesday. Committee chair Damian Collins wrote to Facebook again on Monday, expressing disappointment at its “lack of transparency” in dealing with his investigation into fake news.

He shared his letter with European lawmakers so they could question him about what Facebook knew about political consultancy Cambridge Analytica’s harvesting of Facebook users’ data.

Collins says: “if Mark Zuckerberg chooses not to address our questions directly, we are asking colleagues at the European Parliament to help us get answers— particularly on who knew what at the company, and when, about the data breach and the non-transparent use of political adverts which continue to undermine our democracy.”

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now