Udacity partners with Google to introduce programme for Android beginners

Online education company Udacity has partnered with Google to introduce “Android Basics Nanodegree by Google” programme in India that will provide a guided path for new beginners to learn essential skills needed to build apps for Android.

The programme will cost Rs 9,800 per month and if the new developers complete the course before 12 months, they will get 50 per cent fees refunded.

The “Android Basics Nanodegree by Google” is aimed at those with little or no programming experience and provides entry points into Java, web APIs (Application program interfaces) and will enable a beginner to be able to turn his idea into an actual app.

“Google, in partnership with Udacity, is making Android development accessible and understandable to everyone, so that regardless of your background, you can learn to build apps that improve the lives of people around you,” said Shanea King-Roberson, Program Manager at Google, in an official blog post.

