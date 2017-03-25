Uber’s self-driving car involved in crash in Arizona

Through an email sent to Bloomberg, an Uber spokeswoman said she “could not immediately confirm if there were any injuries”, or whether there were any passengers in the car. (Representational Image) Through an email sent to Bloomberg, an Uber spokeswoman said she “could not immediately confirm if there were any injuries”, or whether there were any passengers in the car. (Representational Image)

At a time when the company is embroiled in numerous crises, an Uber self-driving car was involved in a crash in Tempe, Arizona, Bloomberg reported. Bloomberg reported a photo posted on Twitter of one of Uber’s Volvo self-driving SUVs pictured on its side next to another car with dents and smashed windows. According to Bloomberg, an Uber spokeswoman has confirmed the incident. According to Bloomberg, the photo shows the Uber SUV on its side which suggests a relatively high-impact crash.

Through an email sent to Bloomberg, the spokeswoman said she “could not immediately confirm if there were any injuries”, or whether there were any passengers in the car. Uber Technology’s self-driving car service began in Arizona last month, Bloomberg reported.

The ride-hailing company’s self-driving car program has come under scrutiny lately. According to Bloomberg, Alphabet Inc.’s autonomous driving business, Waymo sued an Uber unit called Otto earlier this year for allegedly stealing designs for an important component of driverless cars. Uber called the suit “baseless”, Bloomberg reported.

Both Uber and its Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick are under the spotlight for a series of scandals. They have been accused of operating a sexist workplace. Earlier in the month, questions were raised over Kalanick’s behaviour after Bloomberg published a video showing him arguing with an Uber driver. Kalanick later said he needed “leadership help”.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd