Uber’s Movement website will let you access its traffic data

Uber has announced Movement – a website that helps city officials, planners, policy makers as well as general public to make cities more efficient. Uber Movement analyses trips from over 450 cities where Uber is available to display traffic patterns, and help planners study the impact of rush hours, events and road closures in cities.

“Uber trips occur all over cities, so by analyzing a lot of trips over time, we can reliably estimate how long it takes to get from one area to another,” said Jordan Gilbertson, Product Manager and Andrew Salzberg, Head of Transportation Policy in a blogpost.

Uber Movement will tell users know travel conditions at specific times of a day, week or month. The site will display if there’s a road closed due to an event happening in the city, and how it will impact travel times.

“This data is anonymized and aggregated into the same types of geographic zones that transportation planners use to evaluate which parts of cities need expanded infrastructure, like Census Tracts and Traffic Analysis Zones (TAZs),” Gilbertson and Salzberg said.

Uber will invite planning agencies and researchers to access this data in the coming weeks. Movement will be made available to the public for free soon. Uber has partnered with city officials, urban planners and research organisations for Movement. The service is available in cities from Manila to Melbourne to Washington, DC.

According to a report in Tech Crunch, Uber is looking to release API for access of this data. The report quoted a spokesperson who told the site the company wants to do some good in the cities where it operates by releasing Movement. Plus, the infrastructure improvements in the city are likely to help the service as well.

