UberPASS launched in four Indian cities: Here’s all you need to know

Uber has rolled out UberPASS as a pilot in India. The feature will be available in four major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. A rider with UberPASS will get exclusive access company’s features as well as experience including discounted fares, waiver on cancellation charges, and more. Uber has not revealed the offer as of now, which will vary from city to city.

“We are always thinking of new ways to enhance the Uber experience for our riders. UberPASS is one such product designed to offer riders using our service for their daily commute, a seamless and consistent ride experience. We are excited to launch UberPASS as a pilot for riders in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata and if our riders give us a thumbs up, we will take this to riders in other cities as well,” Shailesh Sawlani, General Manager, West, Uber India said.

Ola introduced a similar feature called Share Pass in Bengaluru last year. It allows Ola riders to travel anywhere at Rs 40 per ride for up to 8 kilometers. Ola users can buy Share Pass via My Profile section in Ola app menu. Next, they can select Share Pass options and click on ‘Buy a new Pass’. Users can browse through options to buy the pass that suits them the best.

Uber recently announced its new riders app, which is available to everyone in India. The app has been redesigned to show clearer vehicle options along with upfront pricing. Smarter pickups have been introduced as well, which reduces ETA and there are new in-app shortcuts.

