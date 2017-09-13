UberEATS launched in Delhi: Here’s how to use

UberEATS can be downloaded for iOS and Android from the iTunes and Google Play Store respectively. UberEATS can be downloaded for iOS and Android from the iTunes and Google Play Store respectively.

UberEATS Delhi is now available for users in Delhi, the company announced in a press statement. UberEATS has partnered with over 200 restaurants in South Delhi like Barista, Moti Mahal, Pita Pit, and Dimcha to deliver food. UberEATS is separate to the Uber app, and it has been built for food delivery. In Delhi, UberEATS will make a debut starting with places like South Extension, Defence Colony, Kalkaji, Nehru Place, East of Kailash, GK I and II, Safdarjung, Green Park, Hauz Khas, Gulmohar Park, Asiad Village, Malviya Nagar, Saket, and Mehrauli.

“UberEATS has received an overwhelming response in Gurugram and we are excited to bring the same experience to South Delhi, offering Delhiites an effortless way to order food and enjoy local delicacies at the push of a button. When it comes to food, small things matter – such as reliable and quick delivery, and the trust and transparency that the Uber brand inspires. Hitting the ground gives us a chance to experience the magic we want to deliver firsthand, and helps us understand how we can make the experience even more magical as we expand our services,” Faiz Abdulla, General Manager UberEATS Delhi said.

UberEATS can be downloaded for iOS and Android from the iTunes and Google Play Store respectively. UberEATS is easy to use.Open the app and pick delivery location or address where you want the food to be delivered. You can browse local restaurants or search by cuisine type. There’s option to sort menu according to price, and dietary needs. Finally, place order or schedule for it to arrive at a different time in the future. Users can pay fro their order via PayTM. UberEATS shows users the status of their order in realtime.

