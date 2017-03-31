Uber riders can now change pick-up location mid-trip request

Uber riders in on iOS in the US, Canada and the UK will now be able to to update their pickup location in case they put a request from the wrong place. Uber riders in on iOS in the US, Canada and the UK will now be able to to update their pickup location in case they put a request from the wrong place.

Uber has rolled out a slew of changes for its app, one of which allows riders to edit their pick-up location after they’ve booked a ride. Other updates include changes in driver support policies, rider complaints and fare adjustments. “These tweaks are designed to save time, frustration and money by giving our customers more control and flexibility to solve for those moments when things don’t go exactly as planned,” said Uber’s Ryan Yu and Rachel Holt in a blog post.

Uber riders in on iOS in the US, Canada and the UK will now be able to to update their pickup location in case they put a request from the wrong place. During testing period, the feature led to lesser cancellations in rides, says Uber. To edit location, users can tap on ‘edit’ next to their pickup location once their driver is en route. Next, enter the new pickup address, and tap ‘confirm’.

The driver will then be notified of the new location and have their route updated. According to Uber, the feature gives riders more control over their pickup experience as well as saves times. “The pickup is a core part of the Uber experience and we’re always looking for ways to make it as painless as possible for both riders and drivers,” read Uber blog post.

Uber is making changes in its driver policies as well. The update gives drivers more say on on complaints against them. They have started to roll out in the US and Canada. Uber will now take in to account driver’s profile before looking in to rider complaints. For example, “someone with three rider complaints but just 100 trips under their belt will be treated very differently than a driver who has received three complaints but completed 10,000 trips.”

Further, Uber will use Real Time ID to validate drivers. The facial recognition technology, during suspension of drivers, will help the company fire the right person given a lot of drivers share cabs. The Real Time ID will come in to place if, for example, a rider isn’t sure the driver looks the same as his picture in the app.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd