Uber rolls out new rider’s app in India: Here are top features to note

Uber has rolled out its new rider’ app for users in India as well as around globe, for Android and iOS platforms. According to the company, its new app is faster, smarter and more offers a more personalised experience. It has been redesigned and now shows clearer vehicle options along with upfront pricing. Smarter pickups have been introduced to reduce ETA and there are new in-app shortcuts.

Uber automatically detects user’s current location and shows ‘Where to’ upfront. The new Uber app can learn from rider’s routine to show ‘shortcuts’ that predict where they could be headed. Further, riders can now save locations that they travel to frequently. Plus, rating given to riders by drivers are more visible as it is now displayed right under riders’ name.

Coming to pickup, Uber allows riders to update their pickup location after they book a ride. Additionally, Uber can now be synced with rider’s calendar. This enables the app to show riders meetings and appointments automatically as ‘shortcuts’.

Uber riders can choose the car and compare fares upfront. Soon, Uber will offer on-trip integrations with other apps such as social media platforms, news aggregators, and more. Uber is bringing the ability to schedule a ride to India as well. This lets riders to schedule an uberX or an uberGO ride for 15 minutes to up to 30 days in advance.

“Uber is based on a simple concept: push a button, get a ride. What started as a way to request premium cars, now offers a range of products, making millions of rides possible across the world. While providing seamless on-demand transportation for riders remains our central focus, the newly designed rider app is unique as we rebuilt it from ground up to deliver a much faster and improved interface for riders. We are excited that riders across India will now have this superior experience,” Apurva Dalal, Head of Engineering, Uber India said.

Up next, users can now request rides for their friends and family. The update detects of user’s location is different from the booked location, and asks if the ride is being booked for someone else. If yes, Uber allows users to choose a contact and choose payment method. All the messages, including driver and car details and a link to track the ride, will be sent to the person who has booked the ride.

Uber’s split fare feature allows riders to split the Uber bill with friends. Riders can choose the ‘Split Fare’ feature after a trip begins and send it to a contact. They will receive a text with a request link. Once the contact chooses to go ahead splitting the bill, the fare automatically get divided between the riders.

Uber riders can share details of their tirp, including details of the driver with contacts, after a trip begins. Riders can simply tap on the ‘send status’ option and choose a contact to send details of the trip. Finally, riders can choose a payment option from a host of options like cash, digital wallet, credit card and debit card.

