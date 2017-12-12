Uber recorded 1 million rides a day in India during 2017, Delhi rider took 5 trips daily

For Uber, the busiest day in India is Friday and the busiest hour of the week is 6 pm. (Image Source: AP) For Uber, the busiest day in India is Friday and the busiest hour of the week is 6 pm. (Image Source: AP)

A rider from the Delhi-NCR region took nearly five Uber trips a day, making him the person who took the highest number of Uber rides in the country in 2017. According to the ride-hailing app, this rider, whose name was not revealed, has so far taken 1,969 trips in 2017. Not just this, a driver-partner from Delhi has been using Uber app for over four years and two months – making him the longest-standing driver partner for Uber in the country in 2017.

“In 2017, we were focused on moving from a startup to a sustainable business in India. As a result, we recorded double-digit growth and continue to clock over a million trips a day,” Amit Jain, President, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement. For Uber, the busiest day in India is Friday and the busiest hour of the week is 6 pm. “The most Ubers were taken on August 11, a Friday leading up to the Independence Day,” the company said.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad saw the highest number of uberPOOL trips taken by riders in 2017, followed by Kolkata and Delhi. A female rider in Hyderabad took a record 1,162 uberPOOL trips this year. “With a vision to decongest cities, we launched products that encourage ride sharing and complement public transportation through reliable first/last mile connectivity,” Jain added.

Uber India celebrated one year of uberMOTO and completed over two million trips in July 2017. A female rider in the Delhi-NCR region took the highest number of uberMOTO trips. “Riders from India took Ubers in 566 cities across 80 countries. The most-popular travel destinations included the US, Singapore, Malaysia, the UK and the UAE,” the company revealed.

Uber also hit the 500 millionth trip milestone on July 17 this year. On May 20, Uber completed five billion trips globally. India emerged as the second-largest contributor to the global milestone, after the US. UberEATS has now expanded to six cities in seven months in India.

“Highest number of orders we made on June 18 and the most ordered dishes on Uber Eats were Samosa Chole, Aloo Tikki Burger and Chicken Biryani,” the company said. Uber on Tuesday launched http://www.yearwithuber.com, a personalized look back of the year’s journey with Uber.

“We are excited to launch a campaign that takes inspiration from the everyday experiences of our riders across over 100 cities in the Asia-Pacific region, including 29 cities in India,” said Sanjay Gupta, Head of Marketing, Uber India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App