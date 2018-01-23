Uber might allow riders to choose drivers with high ratings: CEO

Dara Khosrowshahi, however, did not elaborate further on whether users would have to pay a premium for requesting drivers. (Image Source: Reuters) Dara Khosrowshahi, however, did not elaborate further on whether users would have to pay a premium for requesting drivers. (Image Source: Reuters)

In a bid to ensure billions of its riders a safe and secure journey, ride-hailing platform Uber on Tuesday said the company may allow people to request drivers with higher ratings. The company will “do much more with driver ratings, and have users be able to opt in to a higher level of service,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said during a panel discussion during the World Economic Forum (WEF) here.

On every ride initiated, the Uber app provides a star-based ratings system. The app’s driver interface, a cab driver can rate his/her experience with a rider on a 5-star basis. Meanwhile, the rider is also asked to rate the driver on the same scale. The aggregate star-based show reflects against the name of a driver or a rider every time a booking request is made.

“We don’t mess around with drivers’ ratings. But a 4.9 rating out of 5 does not reflect a driver’s state of mind. There are bad people out there. That only explains how he drove till date, but we are doing our best to make rides safer,” Khosrowshahi added.

Khosrowshahi, however, did not elaborate further on whether users would have to pay a premium for requesting drivers. Uber is currently providing four billion rides a year globally. The ride-hailing service seeks competition from Ola in India, Grab in south east-Asia and Lyft in the United States.

