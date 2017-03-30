Uber ‘Lost & Found’ India Index: Puppies, bulletproof vest and everything else that Indian rides left behind

Interestingly, a cheque worth Rs 15 lakhs was the most unique item forgotten by an Indian Uber rider, followed by keyboard. Interestingly, a cheque worth Rs 15 lakhs was the most unique item forgotten by an Indian Uber rider, followed by keyboard.

Uber has revealed its ‘Lost & Found’ India index, which gives us a list of the most frequently, and most surprisingly ‘lost and found’ items by Uber riders in India. The list highlights cities prone to forgetfulness as well as days of the week when Uber riders tend to be most forgetful.

“To acknowledge Uber’s most forgetful riders, and to prepare for Mercury falling into Retrograde in just over a week, we’ve created The Uber Lost & Found Index. Through this data and rider insight backed index, we want to bring the riders attention to the options available to them in case they lose something in an Uber, in a fun and playful manner,” – said, Christian Freese, General Manager, Bengaluru, Uber India.

According to the index, most forgetful month in 2016 was December. This means most forgotten items were reported in December, 2016. Interestingly, a cheque worth Rs 15 lakhs was the most unique item forgotten, followed by keyboard. What’s more interesting is someone forgot puppies in Uber. Other items include an expensive watch, footwear, liquor bottles, wooden planks, cabbage, grocery bags and cricket bat. Further, the cost common items in Ubers across India include phone, ring, keys, wallet, hats/caps, purse/ bags, charger, sunglasses and more.

Uber riders can look fro their lost items by clicking on ‘Your Trips’ and then ‘I lost an item’. Now click on ‘Contact my driver about a lost item’ tab and scroll down to enter the phone number users want to be contacted on. Uber will then connect users directly to their driver. If the driver confirms the item has been found, users can coordinate to collect the item. The index mentions instances of Uber riders leaving behind bullet-proof vests, potted plants, pool sticks and kites in Uber.

The most most forgetful Indian cities according to ‘Uber Lost & Found’ India Index are Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Saturday, Friday and Sunday are the most common days to report items as lost, while the most forgetful days in 2016 were December 31, December 11, December 27, November 27 and December 12.

