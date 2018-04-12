Uber is bringing its urban planning tool ‘Movement’ to India

Uber Movement is aimed at providing traffic-based data to urban authorities, while improving travel experiences for riders. (Image credit: Uber) Uber Movement is aimed at providing traffic-based data to urban authorities, while improving travel experiences for riders. (Image credit: Uber)

Ride-hailing service Uber is bringing its Movement tool to India, a free website that provides the public and urban planners with anonymized data about traffic flow in the city. The tool is aimed at providing traffic-based data to urban authorities, while improving travel experiences for riders. Currently, the feature has been rolled out to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

With Uber Movement, users will be given access to traffic patterns, data maps as well as rider experiences. This will help civic authorities improve roads, manage transit lines, and manage peak hour rush better. In addition, commuters will be able to optimise their travel, as Uber Movements will explain the effects of congestion and traffic build-up, while providing alternative transport modes. Interestingly, Uber users will also be able to optimise their pick-up and drop locations, says the company.

Also read: Uber’s Movement website will let you access its traffic data

Uber Movement rollout in India is a part of the second phase of the feature’s global expansion, said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in a statement. In the note, Khosrowshahi listed 8 other global cities to be included in the rollout. The other cities connected to Uber Movement are Amsterdam, Brisbane, Cairo, Melbourne, Nairobi, Perth, Pittsburgh, and Toronto.

Uber’s latest move is a rare occasion for the ride-hailing company making any part of its data public. Critics of the move believe that Uber Movement could have a disruptive impact, as the company’s move to share data shields the feature’s true motive. The project has been kick-started in the US last year, and the company had extended this service to the UK last month.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd