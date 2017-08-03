Uber India completes 500 million trips in four years

Uber said in a press statement that it has completed 500 million trips in four years in India. Uber India, which is only second to the US in the world, also marked double digit growth in the country. Uber said in a press statement that it has completed 500 million trips in four years in India. Uber India, which is only second to the US in the world, also marked double digit growth in the country.

Uber said in a press statement that it has completed 500 million trips in four years in India. Uber India, which is only second to the US in the world, also marked double digit growth in the country. Uber is giving out Rs 5000 to 176 lucky driver partners, and Uber credits worth Rs 500 to lucky riders. Uber has over 5 million weekly active riders in the country. More than 25 per cent of rides are taken via uberPOOL in India, which the company says has helped in saving 23,00,000 litres of fuel.

“This is a significant landmark for Uber in India. Four years ago, India was the 18th country in the world to experience the magic of ‘push a button and get a ride’, when we launched in Bangalore with just 3 employees. Today, we’re over a 1000 member team who share the common vision of redefining the future of urban mobility,” Amit Jain, President, Uber India and South Asia said.

Uber said the company has expanded its services to 29 Indian cities in four years. Uber currently has over 4,50,000 registered driver partners. Further, Uber revealed that there are just 18 vehicles per 1,000 people in India compared to 797 in the US. The average speeds are expected to reduce to 5 kmph by 2020 in major cities thanks to congestion problems.

“Achieving new milestones and continuing our exponential growth journey is a reflection of a strong business we’re building in India. I’m humbled at the pace at which Uber has grown and the impact we continue to make to the lives of our riders, driver partners and the cities we operate in,” Jain added.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd