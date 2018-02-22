Uber CEO says open to partnering with other companies of autonomous tech, self driving cars just year away

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says self-driven vehicles are going to come on its network sooner than most people are expecting. (Express photo by Nandagopal Rajan) Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says self-driven vehicles are going to come on its network sooner than most people are expecting. (Express photo by Nandagopal Rajan)

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the ride-sharing company was open to partnering with other companies when it comes to autonomous vehicle technology. The Uber CEO, who is on his first ever visit to India, said this was a core market for the company given that “India can be a laboratory for the next six billion users” in terms of price and the quality of service.

Asked if Uber would shift course in its autonomous vehicle endeavours if a more viable alternative came up from one of the many technologies and car companies working in this space, Khosrowshahi told indianexpress.com: “We are investing in autonomous technology towards being a catalyst, to get this technology commercial as quickly as possible. We will partner with other players and have already announced one with Toyota in terms of developing their autonomous concept with our software. We will be announcing a number of other partnerships.” He said Uber’s strategy will be an open one and not closed.

On a candid note, Khosrowshahi said the operations in India were not profitable. “If they were we would not be investing more.” The Uber CEO, who took over just half a year ago, said he had a lot of respect for Ola. The competition, he said, would make both Uber and Ola better, offering better products for drivers and consumers. However, he was quick to add: “We are pretty confident about our competitive position when it comes to driver and rider sentiment. We are the leading player in those and want to keep it that way.”

Khosrowshahi said self-driven vehicles are going to come on the Uber network sooner than most people are expecting, in fact within a year. He said Uber’s idea was not to develop autonomy as a lab experiment, but with real commercial use.

Calling the Waymo case a “significant distraction” for the company in developing a technology which would have a significant impact for the world, he said he looked at the settlement with the Alphabet company as removal of a distraction. He said this opened up significant partnership opportunities with Alphabet and Google, with which he had good relations in his earlier role as CEO of Expedia.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi expects India will be the company’s largest development center outside San Francisco in the near future Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi expects India will be the company’s largest development center outside San Francisco in the near future

Later, talking to students at IIT Delhi, he said India will be the largest development center for Uber outside San Francisco in the near future.“And we will be hiring,” he said to loud cheers from the crowd.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd