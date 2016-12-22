Uber adds Snapchat integration to introduce filters

Snapchat integration will allow Uber riders to unlock custom Uber filters while they ride. Snapchat integration will allow Uber riders to unlock custom Uber filters while they ride.

Uber has integrated Snapchat to its platform, allowing riders to send photos with custom filters to their friends. The cab-hailing app has also added the ability to Uber directly to a person in your contacts. The updates are live for iOS and Android users. “Gone are the days of toggling between apps. And now, you can have a little extra fun getting to that someone,” Uber’s Andrew Chen & Miraj Rahematpura said in a blogpost.

Snapchat integration will allow Uber riders to unlock custom Uber filters while they ride. There’s a ETA filter that lets your friend you’re travelling to, know your estimated time of arrival. Uber has added mystery filter as well for an ‘added surprise’.

“If you’re an existing Snapchat user and on an Uber ride, you’ll see a Snap card in the feed,” The blogpost reads. Riders need to first select the type of filter they want to use, take their selfie next and swipe then right. Uber filters can be used with another Snap lens as well.

Uber to a person, on the other hand, lets you book a ride to a person from your contacts list. However, you’ll have to sync your contacts with the Uber app first. Next, type in a friend’s name in the “Where to?” box in the Uber app and your friend will receive a request from Uber to provide their current static location.

Uber uses your friend’s location as destination once they approve the request. Uber shares your ETA with friends via message to let them know your estimated time of arrival.

Prabhajeet Singh, Head – Strategy and Planning at Uber India, had earlier said the ability to book rides directly via your phonebook is coming to India as well. “People use Uber to get to places, but often it is about getting to people. Therefore, we want to be able to just identify who do you need to meet. You don’t need to know their location at that point of time and via two-way communication, the app should be able to seamlessly take you to that person. The idea is it should be a magical experience for the rider, one which saves time,” Prabhajeet explained.

