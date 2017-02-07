uBeam shows off new wireless technology that charges devices through the air

According to uBeam’s website, it’s technology is completely safe as it will not beam to the skin. According to uBeam’s website, it’s technology is completely safe as it will not beam to the skin.

uBeam, a company working on ultrasonic technology to charge personal devices wirelessly, showed off a demo at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles. Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff posted a video of the demo on Twitter. In what was the company’s first-ever demo, CEO Meredith Perry held up a smartphone against a large speaker-like white box to charge it wirelessly. The box emits ultrasound waves and charges devices in its patch.

In the video, Perry stood near the box and held a device in front of it which glowed red. Next, she held up an encased Android smartphone in the same path, and it started charging. A large battery icon indicating the smartphone was getting charged appeared on the screen. However, the technology still seems to be under works as the box looks too large to start selling for consumers.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

According to uBeam’s website, it’s technology is completely safe as it will not beam to the skin. Devices require designated receivers or case that the company says will be available at the launch. “Ultrasound can’t be emitted unless there is a uBeam receiver within range of the transmitter that is requesting power,” it explains.

Wireless charging of a phone thru the air. Woh. 👏 1st public demo ever @ubeam #UpfrontSummit pic.twitter.com/I6GZx7KDri — Spencer Rascoff (@spencerrascoff) February 3, 2017

There are a number of ways by which devices can be charged wirelessly. However, all of these require contact with a charging stand. Samsung was the first major player to introduce dual wireless charging for its Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge. The circular pad charges smartphones without the need to connect your device to a cable.

If rumours are anything to be believed, Apple is working on a never before seen wireless charging technology for iPhone 8. Apple iPhone 8 is said to come with a receiver inside it, which will connect to a transmitter plugged into wall socket to charge the device. The iPhone 8 will charge wirelessly as long as you are within 15 feet of the transmitter. We will have to wait and watch if the Cupertino giant comes up with something like this or not.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd