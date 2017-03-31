eChallan, mParivahan mobile apps to report traffic violations

mParivahan is an empowering app for the citizen which provides access to various services, information and utilities related to the transport sector. (Source: Google Play Store) mParivahan is an empowering app for the citizen which provides access to various services, information and utilities related to the transport sector. (Source: Google Play Store)

The government has launched two mobile apps, echallan and mParivahan, that provide access to various services and information, and enable citizens to report any traffic violation or road accident. “Government has launched two new mobile apps – eChallan and mParivahan – related to road safety and customer facilitation,” Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways Pon Radhakrishnan said in a written reply.

eChallan is an integrated enforcement solution to manage traffic violations through an Android-based mobile app and back-end web application, for use by the Transport Enforcement Wing and Traffic Police, the minister informed the Lok Sabha. This system is already operational in all regional transport offices in Uttar Pradesh, and both transport department and traffic police departments in a number of states are going to adopt the system shortly, the minister said.

mParivahan “is an empowering app for the citizen which provides access to various services, information and utilities related to the transport sector, bring convenience to citizen and transparency in the system and is already available for free download from Google playstore”, the minister said.

Also Read: Union Budget 2017: Govt announces two new incentives to promote BHIM app

“The apps also have additional functionalities – like road accident and traffic violation reporting by citizen, concept of virtual and enforceable DL/RC and so on, apart from a host of other technological advanced tools, utilities and services,” the minister said further.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now